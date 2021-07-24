Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 411.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,937,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 53.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

