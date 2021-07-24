Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 119,920 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

