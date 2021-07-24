Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 50,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2,650.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB opened at $17.84 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05.

