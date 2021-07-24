Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 125,029 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

GIIXU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

