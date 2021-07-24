Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 25,507 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Ping Identity worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

PING opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PING. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

