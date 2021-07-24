IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on IWGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

IWG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.32. 365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61. IWG has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

