iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Lpwm LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 10.6% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lpwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 414,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.