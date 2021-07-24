iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by JD Financial Services Inc.

JD Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,300,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

