iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 349.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,949 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 196,985 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $4,966,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

