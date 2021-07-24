iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 11,070,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,245. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38.

