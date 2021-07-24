iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Compton Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Compton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.8% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11.

