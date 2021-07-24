iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,643,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,856,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 793.5% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 54,755 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 52,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,570. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

