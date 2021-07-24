Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:ISBA remained flat at $$22.95 during trading hours on Friday. 3,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

