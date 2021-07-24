Investors Purchase Large Volume of Unilever Put Options (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,398 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,255% compared to the typical volume of 177 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

