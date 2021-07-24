Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,773 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,141% compared to the typical daily volume of 304 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBRX. started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

FBRX stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $409.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.28. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

