Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of VTN stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.