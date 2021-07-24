Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

