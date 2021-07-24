Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $1,060.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $916.00 to $1,060.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $940.26.

ISRG stock opened at $976.46 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $987.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $889.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

