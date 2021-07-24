Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $41,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $976.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $889.98. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

