Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Given a $30.21 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $30.21 price target on Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intrum AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ITJTY stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

