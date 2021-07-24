Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to Buy

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.4463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

