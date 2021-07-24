International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

