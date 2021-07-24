International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 737.33 ($9.63). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.56), with a volume of 60,559 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 731.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.72 million and a PE ratio of 4.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

