Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.65 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

INTC stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 67,742,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.09.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.