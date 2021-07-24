Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities restated an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.38. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

