Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITR. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Integra Resources stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$3.44. 16,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.72. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.25 and a 1 year high of C$5.80.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.406414 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

