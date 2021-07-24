Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,425.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $39,425.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00104626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,704.59 or 1.00021175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00896304 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,834,522 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.