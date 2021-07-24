Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Now Covered by Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

