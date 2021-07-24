Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WRLD opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 49.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

