Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
WRLD opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.59.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 49.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
