Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 665.58 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vericel by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

