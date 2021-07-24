Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 7,120 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LBRT stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.
Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.
