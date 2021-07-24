Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 7,120 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LBRT stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

