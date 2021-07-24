Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric J. Jr. Lindberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00.

GO stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

