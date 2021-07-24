Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $170,090.80 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $383.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.91.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 105.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fathom during the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 83.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fathom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

