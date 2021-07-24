Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Insider Sells $87,880.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anirban Dey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00.

DCT opened at $44.97 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

