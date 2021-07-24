Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 659,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,030. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
