Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 659,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,030. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.