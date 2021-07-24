Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42.

Shares of BIGC opened at $69.10 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

