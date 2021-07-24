Independent Family Office LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independent Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

