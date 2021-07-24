Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $38,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,813,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 279.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 49,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 29.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

