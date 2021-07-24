Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of INDB stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 279.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 49,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.