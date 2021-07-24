Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.720-0.750 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRT opened at $20.00 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

