Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Incyte by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Incyte by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

INCY stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $102.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.