IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.18.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IMV by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.