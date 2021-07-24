Impactive Capital LP Has $78.21 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 9.7% of Impactive Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Impactive Capital LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $78,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 500,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.