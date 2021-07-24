ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.90. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 10,140 shares traded.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.