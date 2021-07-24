Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Financial Comparison

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Image Sensing Systems and 23andMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A 23andMe 0 0 1 0 3.00

23andMe has a consensus price target of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Given 23andMe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Image Sensing Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and 23andMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems 17.74% 12.02% 11.06% 23andMe N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and 23andMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems $13.17 million 2.62 $1.06 million N/A N/A 23andMe N/A N/A -$48.60 million N/A N/A

Image Sensing Systems has higher revenue and earnings than 23andMe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of 23andMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems beats 23andMe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

