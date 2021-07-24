II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $75.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.68.

IIVI stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.72. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

