IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 216,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period.

AMJ stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.05.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

