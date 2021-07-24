IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $465,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,469.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

