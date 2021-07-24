IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

