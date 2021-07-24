IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

NYSE VLO opened at $63.71 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.69, a PEG ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

